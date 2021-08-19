Epic Chef Feeds more than 1 Million Hungry People

The Epicurean Hotel in south Tampa rolled out the sixth annual Epic Chef Masters to support Feeding Tampa Bay, the area’s largest food rescue and distribution organization.

Top chefs Marty Blitz of Mise En Place and Tyson Grant of Parkshore Grill faced off to help take Feeding Tampa Bay well over 1.25 million meals that have already been served to the food insecure.

Gayle Guyardo and the Bloom team took part in the amazing event, featured in the ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”.

