Former military and Frequency Doctor of Medicine, Stephen Rodriguez, who is also known as “The Oxygen Dealer”, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about a system he uses called Energetic Emergency Room to heal others.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.