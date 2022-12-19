Created Cuisine offers opportunities for women who have been rescued from the sex industry.

Created Cuisine Board Member and Culinary Arts Chair at the Art Institute of Tampa, Chef Clyde Tanner, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious scrambled egg recipe and to share more about what Created Cuisine is doing for women.

Classic Creamed Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients:

3 eggs Whisked lightly 1 Tbs butter, chilled 2 Tbs cream 2 Tbs fresh chives chopped Dijon to taste Salt and pepper to taste Baguette slices, toasted Olive oil for drizzling

Variation on ingredients on Bloom:

No chives Add Basil Add Heirloom Tomatoes Add Gruyere Cheese

Method:

Dice chilled butter and add to whisked eggs. Add eggs to a cold pan and cook on low, stirring constantly. When about half the eggs are set, add cream, chives, salt, and pepper. Continue stirring until eggs are completely set but not overcooked. Pour over the toasted baguette slices drizzled with oil.

