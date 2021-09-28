Emerging filmmaker Paris Brosnan releases short film in support of FEED to help millons of hungry children

Emerging filmmaker Paris Brosnan releases a short film and series of photographs that capture the ongoing work being done in Sri Lanka by the UN World Food Programme, a food-assistance branch of the United Nations.



It is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, the largest one focused on hunger and food security, and the largest provider of school meals.



Paris Brosnan, the 18-year-old son of actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and Lauren Bush Lauren, the Founder and CEO of Feed join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how FEED is partnering with Clarins to feed millions of children in need.

