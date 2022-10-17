Dr. Emily Devol, who volunteered through Sol Relief to help with medical support in Fort Meyers following Hurricane Ian joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the medical relief support in Southwest Florida following the natural disaster.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.