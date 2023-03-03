Registered Dietitian, and Longevity Nutritionist Ella Davar RD, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of embracing the joy of cooking during March’s National Nutrition Month.

“As a dietitian specializing in anti-aging and longevity nutrition, I love the theme for National Nutrition Month® 2023, Fuel for the Future.”, said Davar.

She went on to say, “I believe the future of the wellness field is in preserving the Art and the Joy of home cooking, because research shows that those who eat at home more frequently, have more chances of staying lean, losing weight, and staying disease free, compared to those who dine out on the regular basis or order takeout.”

Davar coaches her clients that cooking is the best way to lose weight and save money.

“My job is to make it as easy as possible, as well as exciting and cost-effective.” said Davar.

Davar shared the below ingredients for homemade salmon lox:

Salmon,

Salt,

Red Onion,

Fresh dill and pepper

Bread, avocado, seasoning.

Sauerkraut Recipe:

cabbage

salt, caraway , water