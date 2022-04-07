An Italian-inspired dish is the ultimate answer to breakfast for dinner.



Eggs are cooked alongside mozzarella in a simmering sausage-tomato sauce. Sweet Italian sausage, plus fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese on top infuse the dish with rich, herbaceous flavor and an extra smack of salt. Serve with (or on) rustic toasted bread and buon appetito!



The editor of The Spruce Eats Magazine joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with delicious and healthy eggs for breakfast recipe.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





