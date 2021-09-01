Eggplants for Weight Loss

Eggplants are rich in nutrients and low in calories, and high fiber which helps with weight loss.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go” that airs weekdays on Bloom, host Gayle Guyardo, heads into the kitchen at The Art Institute of Tampa to see how the top chefs at Created Cuisine prepare this healthy fruit.

Created Cuisine is a top catering company in Tampa dedicated to rescuing women trapped in human trafficking and helping them find gainful employment in the culinary industry.

