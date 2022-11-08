Lauren Smolar from the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about those most effected by eating disorders and how people can get help.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, Call the NEDA helpline now at 1-800-931-2237.

