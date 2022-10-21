Erica Moody, the director of Operations, at the University Area Community Development Corporation and Wellness Coordinator Alex Baron joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about their exciting cooking classes and gardening education courses at University Area CDC’s community garden.

University Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (University Area CDC) is a 501(c) (3) public/private partnership whose mission is children and family development, crime prevention, and commerce growth.

Its primary focus is the redevelopment and sustainability of the at-risk areas surrounding the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida.

For over 20 years, University Area CDC has championed positive change in the economic, educational and social levels of the community through youth programs, adult education, affordable housing, workforce and resource assistance, and community engagement.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



