Restaurateur, MasterChef Alumni and award winning author of “Eat Like a Viet”, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with a healthy Vietnamese dish, and the benefits of eating foods from this region.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.