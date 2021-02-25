Easy Tips for Parents to help children catch up with reading during pandemic

The job challenges that more than 70,000 veterinarians in the U.S. face have led to disproportionately high suicide rates, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 400 veterinarians died by suicide between 1979 and 2015, according to a CDC study published in January that analyzed more than 11,000 veterinarian death records in that time frame. The study also found that female veterinarians are up to 3.5 times more likely to kill themselves than members of the general population.

Sandy Weaver the program director for"Workplace Happiness" joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with more on the alarming numbers.