Easy Tips for Parents to help children catch up with reading during pandemic

The telling story about kids and reading during Covid-19 pandemic shows kids are facing major setbacks.
The founder of “Just Right Reader”, Sara Rich joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with easy tips for parents to get their children back on track.
by: Gayle GuyardoPosted: / Updated:
The telling story about kids and reading during Covid-19 pandemic shows kids are facing major setbacks.
The founder of “Just Right Reader”, Sara Rich joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with easy tips for parents to get their children back on track.