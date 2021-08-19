Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom kitchen with an easy Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffin Recipe.

STREUSEL TOPPED BLUEBERRY MUFFINS

Streusel Topping

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbls unsalted butter (cold and cut up in pieces)

MUFFIN BATTER

3/4 cup flour ( all purpose)

3/4 cup old fashioned oats

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temp)

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs (room temp)

2 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup buttermilk (room temp)

1 cup blueberries

Preheat oven to 375

Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners, or grease a muffin tin

In a small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in butter with a fork or a pastry cutter (I use my fingers) until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Place in freezer while you make batter.

In another small bowl, combine, flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.

In large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar until creamy. Add in eggs, and vanilla, mix well. Stir in buttermilk until well combined. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, combine until batter is smooth. Fold in blueberries

Take out streusel topping from freezer. Fill muffin liners with batter, until almost full. Top each muffin with streusel. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until tops are golden brown, and toothpick inserted in center comes out ALMOST clean. Take out of oven, and leave muffins in pan 15 minutes. Pull muffins out of tin, and serve. I like to place the muffins in an additional muffin liner for a nice presentation. ENJOY!

NOTES- I like the batter to almost be coming out over the top, if you want them to be smaller fill 3/4 way full, this will make about 4-5 more muffins. IT is a good idea to place muffin tin on a baking sheet, in case there is spillage. You can use frozen blueberries. Place in the batter still frozen, do not thaw beforehand.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.