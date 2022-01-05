Easy Steps to Stop Drinking or Cut Back

Karolina Rzadkowolska, certified alcohol-free life coach and author of “EUPHORIC: Ditch Alcohol and Gain a Happier, More Confident You”, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the benefits of taking breaks from drinking or not drinking at all.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.