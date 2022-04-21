Even though the world seems like it’s upside down at times, especially amidst a universal pandemic, the Earth continues to need to be cared for.



Landfills are reaching unprecedented levels, harmful waste is affecting the environment, and our carbon footprint remains at an all-time high.



This Earth Day, consider committing to easy ways to help the environment with your family.



Matt Bertulli the CEO and Co-Founder of Pela, an international sustainability company that makes “everyday products without everyday waste”, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with three easy ways to reduce waste in our households.

