Dustin Tavella the season 16 winner of America’s Got Talent Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

After weeks of competition, magician Dustin Tavella, was named the champion and took home the $1 million prize as well as a headlining show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tavella joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the excitement of being crowned AGT’s winner.

The Virginia native, known for his storytelling abilities, continued to impress the judges and audiences throughout each round with his interactive performances. His audition touched the hearts of many when he spoke about his dedication to being a family man to their adopted sons Xander and Sylas.

