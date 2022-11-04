Marketing Manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Regan Blessinger, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is the first in Florida to receive and maintain prestigious AAHA Accreditation. Plus, she shares the importance of spay and neutering.

