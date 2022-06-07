A quiet revolution has been underway in recent years, with study after study revealing substantial same-sex sexual behavior in animals. In the new YA title Queer Ducks (and Other Animals), two-time National Book Award finalist and New York Times bestselling author Eliot Schrefer joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicate health and wellness show Bloom and presents a well-researched exploration of queer behavior in the animal world—from albatrosses to bonobos to clownfish and doodlebugs.



In sharp and witty prose—aided by humorous comics from artist Jules Zuckerberg—Schrefer uses science, history, anthropology, and sociology to illustrate the diversity of sexual behavior in the animal world. Interviews with researchers in the field offer additional insights for readers and aspiring scientists.



Eliot Schrefer is a New York Times bestselling author, has twice been a finalist for the National Book Award in Young People’s Literature, and has won the Green Earth Book Award and the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award for Children’s Literature. His novels include the Lost Rainforest series, Endangered, Threatened, Rescued, Orphaned, and two books in the Spirit Animals series. He lives in New York City, is on the faculty of the Hamline University and Fairleigh Dickinson University MFA in creative writing programs, and reviews books for USA Today.



