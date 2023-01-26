The Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, Katie McGill, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about her non-profit, which helps women achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and tools they need to thrive in work and in life.

