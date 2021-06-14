Dress Like the Duchess

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - He has stopped 381 shots on net in 11 playoff games this season and has won 8 of those playoff games. Consequently, Andrei Vasilevskiy has helped the Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Islanders.

“He is a gamer,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “He is a proud goalie. He holds himself accountable.”