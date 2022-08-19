The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Michele Meyer-Shipp the CEO of Dress for Success joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how the non profit has moved way beyond helping women look good and feel confident on the job, now it’s helping women climb the job force.

