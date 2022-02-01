Dr. Demetri Shares Aesthetic Trends in Beverly Hills on Bloom

Bloom

by: Elizabeth Motley

Posted: / Updated:

Double board certified facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis, MD discusses Aesthetic Trends in Beverly Hills and the change in focus from full ‘fake’ lips to more natural on Bloom with Host Gayle Guyardo. The innovative in-office Lip Lift procedure can offer immediate results without fillers. Dr. Demetri is a double board certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery, hair restoration and injectables.

