Dr. Demetri Shares Aesthetic Trends in Beverly Hills on Bloom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ballot initiatives to get marijuana legalized in Florida have failed to gather the signatures needed to make it to voters. The cut off was Feb. 1.

In order to make it onto the ballot, each proposed initiative needed to break two thresholds. First, each one needed to clear 222,898 signatures to receive a judicial and financial impact review. Afterward, the ballot measures would need to gather a total of 891,589 signatures to proceed to the November ballot, if ruled constitutional by the state Supreme Court.