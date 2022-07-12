Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe known as one of the most famous pitmasters in the country joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her guest co-host Former NFL Superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Martín Gramática who now the Vice President of Business Development for Lifeguard Imaging for Bloom’s Summer Health Special, with an amazing Turkey Lettuce Wrap for your next summer party.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.