How involved should parents be when it comes to getting their kids ready for college.



Author and College Admissions Counselor, Beth Pickett, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with College Do’s and Don’ts.

Here are just some of the ideas she shared on Bloom.





• Do finalize your college list in early summer and START WRITING ESSAYS!!

• Don’t forget to balance your list among likely, target, and reach schools

• Do make sure that each college on the student’s list is a financial fit for the family BEFORE the student applies

• Don’t make the mistake of thinking that this process can be done quickly; anticipate 20 to 80 hours of time depending on the selectivity of the colleges on the list

• If you are applying to private colleges, do reach out to the admissions staff to initiate communication and demonstrate that you are truly interested in their campus and what they have to offer. It can make a difference in getting admitted.

• For parents, DO champion ALL the colleges on the student’s list. DON’T make the student feel like you’ll only be supportive and encouraging if they get into their very top-choice school.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



