Nail Artist, Anastasia Totty, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more about the dopamine nail trend. Daytime Co-Host, Farron Hipp, and Bloom Producer, Sarah Smith, model the beautiful, bright-colored nails that were hand-painted by Anastasia.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.