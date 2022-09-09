Fashion Psychologist Dr. Dawnn Karen who is a Professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss “dopamine dressing” and the benefits of color in fashion to boost your mood.

