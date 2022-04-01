March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Many people with disabilities are hesitant about starting a business, but with so much turnover in the workforce recently, there’s never been a better time and you shouldn’t be afraid to try. How do you get started down the right path?



Tom Jenkins the CEO of Handi Marketing who has Cerebral Palsy, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how he helps those with disabilities get started in the business world.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.







