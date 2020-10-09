Don’t let weak knees hinder your workout

In an era of "fake news", when it's so easy to cast aspersions upon members of the media, there is one man who has dedicated his career to helping those who don't have a voice. Steve Andrews is a true journalist. He has spent every day of his career on a mission to help others. As the lead investigative reporter for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida, Steve Andrews is a briliant storyteller who resonated locally, nationally, and worldwide.