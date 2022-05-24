Isabella Chia with FIELD + FARMER joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips on reading food labels.

The first tip is don’t let the claims on the front fool you.

Chia told Guyardo “If my 14-year-old step-son doesn’t understand what the ingredients are, that’s a good indicator not to buy it.”

She went on to say sodium is another key component to keep an eye out for.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



