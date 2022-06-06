This Father’s Day many people will be celebrating in person for the first time since COVID.



Others may have to plan a virtual celebration whether for health reasons or because Dad lives in a different state.



Celebrity Party Planner, Marley Majcher “The Party Goddess!” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with fun and fabulous ideas for both in-person and virtual celebrations.



Majcher told Guyardo, “distance doesn’t matter. Whether you’re near or far, there are so many ways you can let Dad know he’s adored!”



Marley has planned parties for many top celebrities including Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, Pierce Brosnan and many others.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





