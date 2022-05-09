The Office for National Statistics figures show every year that one in three victims of domestic abuse are male.



We do not hear many men talk about being victims of domestic violence as there is a stigma in society.



If you’re a man in an abusive relationship, it’s important to know that you’re not alone and that domestic violence against men is real. Knowing the signs of domestic violence and knowing what to do if you are a victim can be critically important.



Hope Villages of America deals with all forms of abuse and has a domestic violence shelter. We will talk today about how Hope Villages of America helps men suffering from domestic violence abuse.



Male domestic abuse is a reality and victims should not be afraid to talk about it. There is help. There are resources available.



Kirk Ray Smith, President and CEO of Hope Villages of America joins Bloom to talk about domestic violence in men.

