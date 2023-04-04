Lifestyle Expert & Author Anastasia Turchetta, and her “Insta Famous” dog Gibbs, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to help pet lovers help their four legged babies avoid allergy flare ups.

“Spring allergies can be just as troublesome for our furry friends as they are for us.”, Turchetta said. She went on to explain, “As the weather warms up and plants start to bloom, dogs can experience a range of symptoms from sneezing to more serious issues like difficulty breathing.”

Turchetta shared important the importance of pet owners being aware of the signs of allergies in dogs and how to take the right steps to manage their pet’s symptoms to ensure their health and comfort during the spring months.

