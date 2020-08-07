Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Sarah Krieger shares some Dog Days of Summer Meals for you and your dog that are quick and easy!

DOG BONE RECIPE

2 ½ cups whole wheat flour (not all-purpose) (or 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour with ½ cup flax meal or wheat germ)

½ cup beef or chicken broth or stock

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 egg

Mix all together in large bowl with a wooden spoon. Add a bit more broth if it is dry. Roll out to ¼ inch thickness and cut shapes out with cookie cutters. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool and enjoy!

GRILLED STEAK AND WATERMELON SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)

Salt and pepper

8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves

1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

COOKING: