Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Sarah Krieger shares some Dog Days of Summer Meals for you and your dog that are quick and easy!

DOG BONE RECIPE

2 ½ cups whole wheat flour (not all-purpose) (or 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour with ½ cup flax meal or wheat germ)

½ cup beef or chicken broth or stock

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 egg

Mix all together in large bowl with a wooden spoon. Add a bit more broth if it is dry. Roll out to ¼ inch thickness and cut shapes out with cookie cutters. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool and enjoy!

GRILLED STEAK AND WATERMELON SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

COOKING:

  1. Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks. 
  2. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning once. 
  3. Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.

