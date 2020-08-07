Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Sarah Krieger shares some Dog Days of Summer Meals for you and your dog that are quick and easy!
DOG BONE RECIPE
2 ½ cups whole wheat flour (not all-purpose) (or 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour with ½ cup flax meal or wheat germ)
½ cup beef or chicken broth or stock
1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 egg
Mix all together in large bowl with a wooden spoon. Add a bit more broth if it is dry. Roll out to ¼ inch thickness and cut shapes out with cookie cutters. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool and enjoy!
GRILLED STEAK AND WATERMELON SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)
- Salt and pepper
- 8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
COOKING:
- Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks.
- Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning once.
- Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.