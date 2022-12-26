Dr. Rahul Bhandari of Oncologist with Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about colon cancer warnings.

Dr. Bhandari told Guyardo, “colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer for men and women. It is also the fourth leading cause of cancer in the U.S.”

Dr. Bhandari shared these warning signs of colon cancer:

– Change in bowel movements

– Rectal bleeding

– Persistent abdominal discomfort like cramps and gas

– Weakness and fatigue

Dr. Bhandari says people should get their first colonoscopy at the age of 45. If you get clear results and have no family history, Dr. Bhandari recommends getting retested every 10 years.

“Screenings are so important, because in most cases, colon cancer takes years to develop, so the earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat before it spreads.”, said Dr. Bhandari.

