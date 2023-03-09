Psychologist Dr. Gina Midyett joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with why she prescribe exercise for her patients suffering from anxiety and depression.

Dr. Midyett shared the science behind this growing trend:

-Exercise boosts the production of endorphins: One of the primary benefits of exercise is that it helps to stimulate the release of endorphins in the brain. These chemicals are sometimes referred to as “feel-good” hormones because they can help to improve mood, reduce stress, and promote a sense of well-being. By engaging in regular exercise, individuals can potentially reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety without the need for medication.

-Exercise promotes better sleep: Poor sleep quality and insomnia are common symptoms of depression and anxiety. Exercise has been shown to promote better sleep by improving the duration and quality of rest. By getting a better night’s sleep, individuals may feel more energized and better able to cope with stress and negative emotions.

-Exercise provides a sense of control: Depression and anxiety can often make individuals feel like they have lost control of their lives. By engaging in regular exercise, individuals can take proactive steps to improve their physical and mental health. This sense of control can be empowering and can help to reduce feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.

-Exercise provides social support Many types of exercise can be social, such as group fitness classes or team sports. Engaging in physical activity with others can provide a sense of connection and support, which can help to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

-Exercise can be a form of meditation: Some types of exercise, such as yoga or tai chi, involve elements of mindfulness and meditation. These practices can help to reduce stress, improve focus, and promote relaxation. By incorporating these types of exercises into their routine, individuals may be able to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety without the need for medication.

