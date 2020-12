Dominika Afanasenkov who trained at the Patel Conservatory and Next Generation Ballet in Tampa is featured in the new Disney+ six part docuseries “On Pointe”. The series follows follows the real-life stories of students from the School of American Ballet, the most prestigious ballet school in America.

The director of “On Pointe” Larissa Bills joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the unprecedented world of ballet.