Love him or hate him, fans of Discovery’s #1-rated show “Gold Rush” have watched Todd Hoffman from the very beginning when the original dreamer took to mining and launched the franchise.



Todd has excavated mine after mine for a chance to strike it rich in gold.



After hanging up his gold pan more than four years ago, Todd is banking his future mining career on turning around a rundown mine far off the grid 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska. With Alaska’s unforgiving weather, rookie crews and beat up equipment, the mine is struggling to keep operations going.



Trying to save this mine is a big gamble for Todd, but if he is successful, he will secure the mining rights for the next decade and could build a family legacy.



But Todd arrives on site with just seven weeks before winter rolls in. With his father Jack and his son Hunter in tow, will the Hoffman’s be able to save a struggling mine for the ultimate payday? Or have they bitten off more than they can mine?

Hoffman joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what viewers can expect.

