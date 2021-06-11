Discovery Channel’s Pushing The Line Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Get ready for a nail biter with Discovery Channel’s new series “Pushing The Line”.

The show features friends and rivals who try to walk thin, nylon ropes stretching 500 feet in the air.

The daredevils push each other to do something bigger and crazier than ever done before.

Gayle Guyardo interviews Ari Delashmutt and Andy Lewis, two of the stars who helped get the show on Discovery.

