When we hear the work “detox”, we often think about detoxing from alcohol or drugs, but detoxing the body means cleansing the blood. This means flushing toxins from the liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, lymphatic system and skin.

Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the signs and symptoms your body needs a detox, including how to detox safely.

SIGNS YOUR BODY NEEDS A DETOX:

Unexplained Fatigue Poor Gastrointestinal Elimination Blemishes/Rashes/Irritation on Skin Puffy Eyes & Bloating Poor Immunity/Repeated Infections

