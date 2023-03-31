The author of Author of the book, “Epigenetics and the Psychology of Weight Loss”, Francisco M. Torres, M.D., joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with what doctors are calling “the new fountain of youth”: The Telomere.

Dr. Torres who is the Medical Director of the Florida SpIne Institute Wellness Program said, “For hundreds of years, scientists and explorers have sought the fountain of youth. They have looked in remote jungles and hidden valleys. There is an undeniable human desire to slow or stop aging.” He went on to say “Today’s explorers are doctors and geneticists. They do not scour the earth and cross oceans to find what they seek. They explore in sterile labs, testing biological samples and developing a scientific explanation for how our bodies mature and ultimately decline.”

Dr. Torres told Guyardo, “We now know that each cell in our body has an “internal” clock ticking down until our time expires. This internal clock is located at the tip of our chromosomes in a Telomere region. When cells divide, the telomeres shorten.”

Once you know the length of your Telomeres, Dr. Torres says you can make scientifically proven lifestyle changes to slow the shortening process and access your internal fountain of youth. We cannot live forever, but we can certainly live longer and more abundantly.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



