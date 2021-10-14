Disabled Lifestyle Influencer, Chelsea Bear, shares her journey living with Cerebral Palsy

Disabled Lifestyle Influencer Chelsea Bear joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about living with Cerebral Palsy, her advocacy for people with disabilities, and how she shows others that mindful conversations around disabilities don’t need to be uncomfortable.

Her younger sister, Chloe, shares her views on Chelsea’s advocacy and elaborated on what it was like growing up with a sister with a disability.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.