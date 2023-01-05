Many people are frustrated with the U.S. health care system for being costly and difficult to navigate. That’s why Vital Direct Primary Care is becoming a hot health trend for 2023.



Family nurse practitioners, Carolina Jones and Dr. Kenneth Argote, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, about how patients are getting better care thanks to this affordable care option.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.