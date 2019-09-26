Dinner under $10

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
President Trump reacts to whistleblower complaint
Top Stories
Pinellas Park police officer rescues dog from I-275 traffic
Some NFL fans left ticketless with no refunds ahead of Bucs game in London
Beatles fans mark 50 years since ‘Abbey Road’ album
12 die from vaping-related illness, Florida reports fatality
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
President Trump reacts to whistleblower complaint
Top Stories
Beatles fans mark 50 years since ‘Abbey Road’ album
Top Stories
12 die from vaping-related illness, Florida reports fatality
Sept. 26 celebrates National Pancake Day
WATCH: Special needs high school senior scores touchdown
Stem cells destroyed after freezer fails
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
‘Dancing Lions Foundation’ gives everyone the chance to boogie
Top Stories
Notorious St. Pete landlord arrested for health care fraud, aggravated identity theft
Top Stories
PTA targeted at Tampa elementary school, hackers use parents’ names in mass emails, FBI investigating
Not the first time dogs seized from breeding facility
Hip, Hip Horray! ‘Celebrate Birthdays’ throws party for kids in need
County seizes more than 300 dogs from pet resort years after owner was banned from having pets
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Some NFL fans left ticketless with no refunds ahead of Bucs game in London
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 4: Battles with the unlikely unbeaten
Top Stories
Morton, playoff-chasing Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win
Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett on making NFL history
Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup against Rays
Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Buccaneers Bars
Top Stories
Wisconsin program feeds homeless with deer roadkill
Year after being shot in head, Ga. officer runs inspiring race
Sept. 14 celebrates National Sober Day
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Donut Sprinkle Cake
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Dinner under $10
Bloom
Posted:
Sep 26, 2019 / 03:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 03:28 PM EDT
Chef Ben from Trinity Café shows us how to prepare a flavorful, healthy dinner on a budget.
Latest Videos
President Trump reacts to whistleblower complaint
Beatles fans mark 50 years since ‘Abbey Road’ album
12 die from vaping-related illness, Florida reports fatality
Sept. 26 celebrates National Pancake Day
WATCH: Special needs high school senior scores touchdown
Stem cells destroyed after freezer fails
‘Dancing Lions Foundation’ gives everyone the chance to boogie
Soldiers accused of murdering Brooksville couple to be extradited to Florida
Manhunt ends for soldiers accused of murdering Brooksville couple
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Slightly higher humidity and above average temps
Ritchie conviction brings closure for Temple Terrace PD
Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett on making NFL history
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Pasco County dad accused of shaking infant to death after the boy defecated on him
Videos showing ‘enormous shark’ near Tampa Bay area beaches a hoax, FWC says
‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database
Notorious St. Pete landlord arrested for health care fraud, aggravated identity theft
Tampa breeding facility shut down, 340 dogs handed over to county
FHP: FedEx driver dead after crash in Seminole County
President Trump reacts to whistleblower complaint
12 die from vaping-related illness, Florida reports fatality
Don't Miss
Dogs seized from Hillsborough Co. breeder doing much better under new care
Videos showing ‘enormous shark’ near Tampa Bay area beaches a hoax, FWC says
‘We couldn’t be more grateful’ 10-year-old quadriplegic boy thanks Tampa agencies following 2015 crash
More Don't Miss