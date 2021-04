The BLOOM team is getting on board with the national “Dine Small” campaign in hopes of bringing small businesses and our community together. In our new series “What’s For Lunch”, Gayle Guyardo heads to Social Roost in St. Petersburg to try lunch and brunch, and to shine the light on locally owned restaurants navigating their way through the pandemic.

Contact our team with your favorite Dine Small eatery that you’ve supported during the pandemic and we’ll see if we can swing by.

