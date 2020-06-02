Dill Red Potato Salad with the family

Bloom host and Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway is in her home kitchen sharing a family recipe alongside her family for dill red potato salad. A fresh take on a summer favorite for your next cook out!

Dill Red Potato Salad

1.5 pounds red potatoes; cooked bit size

½ Cup Crispy Dill Pickles – cubed (add homemade or crispy refrigerator section dills)

About one pickle

Optional:

Add one small onion; sweated(cooked) in microwave one minute

OR

Thinly cut tops of two green onions

Dressing:

2 Tsp fresh or 1 Tsp dried dill weed

2 TBS juice from dill pickle jar

Note: No salt is needed as it is in the pickle juice

2 TBS mayonnaise or no fat Greek yogurt

¼ to ½ Tsp fresh ground pepper

Cut and cook potatoes.

Cut dill pickles and set aside.

Mix together dressing ingredients.

Gently toss dressing, potatoes and pickles together.

Note: Wait until almost ready to serve to mix dressing with the other ingredients as the potatoes absorb the salt and lower the pop of flavor.

Serve warm or cold.