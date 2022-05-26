Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway returns to Bloom with Host Gayle Guyardo to share her fresh ideas for summer snacks and sips.

Galloway says that 97% of Americans snack daily and that’s a good thing! She recommends California Walnuts, because an ounce of walnuts includes 4 grams of plant-based protein, 2 grams of fiber, provides a good source of magnesium and is an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALAs.

She shared 2 fun, summer recipe ideas using walnuts including:

Vanilla Walnut Trail Mix

Walnut ‘Chorizo’ and Goat Cheese Mini Pizza Bites

For summer sips, Galloway says to support your immune system with Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune Orange Juice. It’s an immune support powerhouse made with organic orange juice, black elderberry, 300% of your daily dose of Vitamin C, 50% Vitamin D and 25% Zinc.

It’s available at your local Publix and The Fresh Market.

For more visit:

California walnuts https://walnuts.org/snacking

Uncle Matt’s Organic® Ultimate Immune unclematts.com