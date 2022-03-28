World-renowned sleep expert Colin Espie, PhD, who is the Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at Big Health, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the implications of COVID-19 on our sleep patterns and mental health.



He also co-authored a study showing participants who had COVID-19 experienced significantly more nightmares, as well as higher rates of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than those who had not had COVID-19.

