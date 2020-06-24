Diabetes and Covid-19

Riverside Recovery of Tampa, an addiction treatment center, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The partnership will allow Riverside Recovery to be an academic teaching facility offering substance abuse treatment rotations with supervised clinical experiences for psychiatry graduate physicians focusing on addiction.

Elizabeth Stockton, Co-Founder of Riverside Recovery and Bobby Stringfield, Director of Operations talk with Bloom guest host Mari White about the new partnership. Visit rrtampa.com for more information or call 813-285-4845.