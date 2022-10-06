Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática and Life Guard Imaging Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to discuss the importance of getting early screening. Currently, Life Guard Imaging is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-582-5222 to receive a Free Heart Scan and Consultation — a $599 value when you mention Gayle/Bloom.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.