Destroy Duchenne Campaign

Elijah Stacy is a 19 year old Entrepreneur and author who suffers from a genetic muscle wasting disease known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which took away his ability to walk.

Stacy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about his mission to find a cure for the disease and how he was able to avoid serious surgery to defy all odds.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.